$830.84 Million in Sales Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post sales of $830.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $849.50 million and the lowest is $822.70 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $741.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $52,930.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,477.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $115,563.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $1,289,330. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 50.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 829.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 763,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,668. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.51.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

