$605.92 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will post sales of $605.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $534.43 million to $661.65 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $624.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of XEC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. 1,740,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,312. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $77.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

