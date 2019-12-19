4NEW Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $8,444.00 and approximately $1,422.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, LATOKEN and Cobinhood. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01189413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Hotbit, LATOKEN, BitForex, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

