$334.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce sales of $334.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.51 million and the lowest is $325.00 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $346.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

TRIP stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 136.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

