$307.73 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to announce sales of $307.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.16 million. Curo Group posted sales of $300.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 408.48%. The company had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Curo Group news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,696.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Curo Group by 367.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Curo Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Curo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 369,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Curo Group has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.51.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curo Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.