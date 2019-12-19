$307.73 Million in Sales Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to announce sales of $307.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.16 million. Curo Group posted sales of $300.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 408.48%. The company had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Curo Group news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,696.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Curo Group by 367.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Curo Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Curo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 369,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Curo Group has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.51.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

