21st Century Technology (LON:C21) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.74

Shares of 21st Century Technology PLC (LON:C21) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and traded as high as $67.00. 21st Century Technology shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,327.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00.

About 21st Century Technology (LON:C21)

21st Century Technology plc provides solutions to the transport community, solving complex requirements on and off the vehicles in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, telematics and driver behavior, on-board Wi-Fi, and passenger systems for buses; FFCCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, pantograph monitoring, and passenger systems for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to other public service and commercial vehicles.

