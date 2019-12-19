$211.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to announce $211.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.77 million and the highest is $214.04 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $190.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $825.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.75 million to $831.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $892.31 million, with estimates ranging from $877.68 million to $906.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

KRC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 523,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $85.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,256,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,018. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,929,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,432,000 after acquiring an additional 463,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,454,000 after purchasing an additional 38,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

