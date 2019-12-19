$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post sales of $2.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $9.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.89.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.02. 1,411,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.59. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $292.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,098 shares of company stock worth $15,577,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $10,217,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.