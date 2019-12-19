$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on WLK. SunTrust Banks downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.99.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.12. 413,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,160. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

