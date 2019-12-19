$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.94. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted earnings of $4.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $122.19. 43,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,526. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.39.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

