$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.06.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $98.74. 2,657,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,940. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.41. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

