-$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will report earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARNA shares. Bank of America began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 505,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $142,339.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 195,610 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 63,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

