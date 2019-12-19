0xcert Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 18% against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $309,736.00 and approximately $48,962.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.18 or 0.06638957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00028406 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001474 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

