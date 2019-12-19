0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.0298 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $2,098.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000329 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

