$0.27 EPS Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.23. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOE shares. Gabelli lowered Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Ferro by 22.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.66. 102,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ferro has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.