$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLMN shares. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

NASDAQ FLMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. 274,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.53. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 28,642 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $186,459.42. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 132,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 82,634 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 61.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

