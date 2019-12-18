Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZYME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
ZYME traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,833. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. Zymeworks has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $45.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 82,322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,083 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,847,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 181,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.
