Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZYME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

ZYME traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,833. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. Zymeworks has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $45.58.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 82,322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,083 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,847,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 181,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

