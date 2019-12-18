ZCore Trading 17.4% Lower This Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. ZCore has a total market cap of $164,200.00 and $223.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $24.43 and $50.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,809,753 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $5.60, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.