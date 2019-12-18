Zacks: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has received an average broker rating score of 3.08 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has assigned a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Office Properties Income Trust’s rating score has declined by 12% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Office Properties Income Trust an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,656,000 after buying an additional 367,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,862,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after buying an additional 138,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after buying an additional 30,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 397,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 247,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

