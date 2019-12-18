Zacks: MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of MVC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 15,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,015. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MVC Capital has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MVC Capital by 186.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MVC Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MVC Capital in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in MVC Capital by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new stake in MVC Capital during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

