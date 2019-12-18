Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) to “Hold”

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

Get Aircastle alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYR. ValuEngine raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:AYR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 306,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,963. Aircastle has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aircastle by 45.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aircastle in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aircastle (AYR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.