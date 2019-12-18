Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) to Sell

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of DLPN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 281,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 7.31. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

