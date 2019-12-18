Zacks Investment Research Lowers Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Hold

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

BURBY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,443. Burberry Group has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.