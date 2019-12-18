Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Hold

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Aravive in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ARAV stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 324,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,525. The firm has a market cap of $190.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

