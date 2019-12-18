Zacks: Brokerages Set $24.00 Target Price for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blue Bird an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLBD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,840,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,201,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $559.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

