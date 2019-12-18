Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to report $120.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.78 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $119.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $480.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.36 million to $483.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $491.57 million, with estimates ranging from $482.94 million to $497.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 6,294,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,830. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 55,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

