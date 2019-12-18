Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post sales of $28.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.52 million to $28.97 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $106.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.06 million to $106.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $136.21 million, with estimates ranging from $136.05 million to $136.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 137,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,629. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

