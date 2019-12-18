Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post sales of $28.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.52 million to $28.97 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $106.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.06 million to $106.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $136.21 million, with estimates ranging from $136.05 million to $136.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FVRR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 137,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,629. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.
