Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report sales of $204.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.87 million and the highest is $206.70 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $92.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $619.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.17 million to $621.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $761.94 million, with estimates ranging from $646.10 million to $803.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 4,908,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,451. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.42 and a beta of 0.94. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $942,965. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

