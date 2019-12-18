Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $8.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.24 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $31.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $32.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.72 billion to $34.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

ABT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.96. 180,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,410. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 959,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $80,678,000 after buying an additional 94,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

