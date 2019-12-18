Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,360 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after acquiring an additional 338,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,181.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,394. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

