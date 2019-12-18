Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

ADSK stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.49. 1,427,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,818. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,649.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,864,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 489.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,805,000 after acquiring an additional 957,445 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,766,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,249,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $366,384,000 after acquiring an additional 492,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 484,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

