Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.27 Million

Analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will report $172.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $136.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $641.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $642.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $706.49 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $715.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INOV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Inovalon stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 296,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,875. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 129,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

