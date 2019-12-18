Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Venator Materials posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 532,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4,234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 84,698 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 172,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,003. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $393.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

