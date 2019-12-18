Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.43 Million

Analysts predict that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $392.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.93 million and the highest is $397.24 million. Roku reported sales of $275.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.28.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $2,926,660.00. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $3,602,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,775 shares of company stock valued at $37,400,585. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Roku by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 63,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.39. 444,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,028,867. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,682.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.22. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

