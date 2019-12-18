Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report sales of $744.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $761.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.53 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $776.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Shares of NBR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,585,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $897.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 512,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 25.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 120,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 220,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

