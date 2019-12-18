XEL 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $388.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. XEL has a market capitalization of $362,808.00 and $388.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000586 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001416 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XEL is xel.org

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

