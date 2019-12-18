Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.80

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.80 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 236093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

WYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

