Writ Media Group (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Shares Down 29%

Writ Media Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WRIT)’s stock price fell 29% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 1,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Writ Media Group (OTCMKTS:WRIT)

WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Writ Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Writ Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.