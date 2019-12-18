Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $848,145.70 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Petros Dermetzis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $558,812.48.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $161.48. 2,116,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,799. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $141.70 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Workday by 445.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities set a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

