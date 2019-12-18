WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) Trading Down 0.9%

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.54, 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUDG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 118.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,916 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period.

