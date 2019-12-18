Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Shares Down 12.9%

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (OTCMKTS:WHITF)’s stock price traded down 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87, 470 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Whitehaven Coal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

