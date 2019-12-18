Webchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX, EscoDEX and ChaoEX . Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00666436 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001842 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coinroom, EscoDEX, RaisEX, STEX and ChaoEX . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

