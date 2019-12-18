Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.29

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.29 and last traded at $54.19, with a volume of 4776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

The company has a market cap of $928.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

