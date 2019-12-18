Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 2,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. 339,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,479. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

