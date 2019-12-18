Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Wake Forest Bancshares stock remained flat at $$19.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.
Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile
