Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Wake Forest Bancshares stock remained flat at $$19.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

