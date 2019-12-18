Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (IRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 15th

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.

IRR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 10,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

