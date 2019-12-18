Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IID traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,710. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

