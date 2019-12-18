Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IDE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. 7,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,602. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

