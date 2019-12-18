Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Victoria Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Victoria Gold stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 68,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.83 million and a PE ratio of -12.57. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.48 and a 12 month high of C$9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.46.

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria Gold will post 0.7500001 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

