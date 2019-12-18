VF (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.46

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.46 and last traded at $96.44, with a volume of 1118192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in VF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

